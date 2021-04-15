Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 217.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $257,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $257,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,263,472 shares of company stock valued at $116,476,968.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

