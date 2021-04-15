Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 11,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.