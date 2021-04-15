Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14,103.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 158,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

