Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $101.32. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,321. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

