Scout Investments Inc. Sells 41,029 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,029 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average of $295.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

