Scout Investments Inc. Sells 41,029 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,029 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average of $295.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Comments


