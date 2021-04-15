Scout Investments Inc. Sells 82,220 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,682.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

