Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$10,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,111,800.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$10,750.00.

SEA stock opened at C$21.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.29. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.30 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.