Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.