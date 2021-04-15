SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

