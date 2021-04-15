Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SEKEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -863.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.14.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

