Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0313

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Semux has a market cap of $398,372.22 and $36.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00026157 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

