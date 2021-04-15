Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 1,047,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

