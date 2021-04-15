Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,750 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,788.66.

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07.

SNSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

