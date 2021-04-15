Sentivate 1-Day Volume Hits $780,881.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $74.99 million and $780,881.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

