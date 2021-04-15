SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €6.32 ($7.44) and last traded at €6.29 ($7.40). Approximately 169,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.11 ($7.19).

SGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.97.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

