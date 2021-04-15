Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the March 15th total of 578,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $16,202,000.

STTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

STTK opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

