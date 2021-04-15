Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

