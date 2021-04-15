Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 801,423 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 57.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 215,394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 407,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,333. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

