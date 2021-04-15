Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded up C$0.60 on Thursday, reaching C$34.51. 666,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$21.39 and a 1-year high of C$35.08. The firm has a market cap of C$17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.46.

In other news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

