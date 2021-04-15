Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 74,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

