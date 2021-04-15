Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Grows By 483.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 483.9% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
