Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Grows By 483.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 483.9% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

