Short Interest in Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Drops By 56.1%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 473.8 days.

OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $$32.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

