Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Drops By 59.8%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 106,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,541. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
