Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Drops By 59.8%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 106,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,541. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.