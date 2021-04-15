Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 79.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

