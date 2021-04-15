Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expands By 294.2%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 294.2% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

