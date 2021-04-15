Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Declines By 72.2%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.