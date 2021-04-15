Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 60.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 22,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,874. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

