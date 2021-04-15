Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Grows By 200.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BRLGF remained flat at $$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
