Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Grows By 200.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BRLGF remained flat at $$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

