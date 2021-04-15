Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Increases By 260.4%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 260.4% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DIIBF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $343.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.85). Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

