Short Interest in EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Grows By 153.8%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EAUI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water.

