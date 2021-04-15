Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Decreases By 49.0%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EVAHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 11,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,345. EGF Theramed Health has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

