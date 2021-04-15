Short Interest in EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Drops By 48.2%

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESNC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,095. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

