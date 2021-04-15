Short Interest in EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Drops By 48.2%

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESNC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,095. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About EnSync
