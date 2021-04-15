Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Decreases By 75.9%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.