Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Expands By 150.0%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,521. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit