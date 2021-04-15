Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Expands By 150.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,521. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.