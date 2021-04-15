Short Interest in Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Grows By 230.0%

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36. Hempstract has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

