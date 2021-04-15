Short Interest in Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Grows By 230.0%

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36. Hempstract has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
About Hempstract
