Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Rises By 200.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Get Heritage NOLA Bancorp alerts:

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.