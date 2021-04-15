Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Rises By 200.0%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit