Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Grows By 102.4%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the March 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 10,863 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $53,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICD stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

