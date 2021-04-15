Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Drops By 54.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IUSS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

