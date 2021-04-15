Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Grows By 227.3%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,722 shares of company stock worth $343,187. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JMP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of JMP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,029. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

