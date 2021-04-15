Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Expands By 95.7%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.5 days.

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LIFZF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

