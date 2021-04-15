Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Drops By 76.2%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

