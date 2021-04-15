Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Declines By 66.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 14,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,111. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

