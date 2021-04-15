Short Interest in Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Increases By 148.0%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MOCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Modern Cinema Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

