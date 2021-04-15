Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rises By 126.0%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,600 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the March 15th total of 1,292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.1 days.

NTIOF opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

