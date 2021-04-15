Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Expands By 120.1%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

QD opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

