Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Decreases By 60.3%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 28,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

