Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Rises By 183.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 8,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,768. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sandfire Resources America in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

