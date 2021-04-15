Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Grows By 90.2%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

