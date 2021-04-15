Short Interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Decreases By 50.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,290,000 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the March 15th total of 74,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 966,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,621,410. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.