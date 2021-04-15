Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Drops By 77.4%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TCYMY remained flat at $$35.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
