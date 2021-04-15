Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Drops By 77.4%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TCYMY remained flat at $$35.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

